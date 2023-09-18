Help Crimestoppers track down these wanted suspects

Crimestoppers provides rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestoppers’ Sergeant Greg Thomas visited 41Today with five new wanted suspects. Crimestoppers partners with media organizations, police departments, and other law enforcement agencies in eight Middle Georgia counties to provide anonymous rewards for tips that lead to criminal arrests.

Can you help track down the following suspects:

You can contact Crimestoppers through at 478-742-2330 or 1-877-68CRIME.

Remember, the Crimestoppers tip line is completely anonymous. It also callers to help law enforcement agencies without becoming involved in the process. Tipsters are not required to provide their name. Crimestoppers does not use Caller ID or other methods to track or trace the call.