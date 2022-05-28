Heating up this weekend





We have been dealing with a few lingering showers this evening, but as the cold front pushes south, dry weather returns across the area.

Sunshine and low humidity return for Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s.

It will be a beautiful day to be outdoors.



By Sunday we will start heating up into the upper 80s and low 90s across Middle Georgia.

By the afternoon we could see a few isolated showers, initiated by the sea breeze.

These shouldn’t be too widespread, but you might want to keep an eye on the skies.



We return to the normal summertime pattern as we head into next week with showers possible each day and highs in the 90s.

Humidity will be increasing through the week, so not only will it be hot, but it will be muggy.