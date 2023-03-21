Heart & Sole Workshop holds Spring Break art, community camp for Bibb County students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County students are out for spring break, and the Heart & Sole Workshop is giving kids opportunities to have fun and make a difference in the community.

The workshop is offering a free community art camp at the Mill Hill Community Art Center, located at 213 Clinton Street, during the break.

The camp focuses on helping students become citizen artists through teaming building activities and games.

The students also get to take part in a large community art project to help add color to the Fort Hawkins community.

Creative artist Randy Heart says the community camp helps get kids inspired to be creative in the community while also helping them solve problems in a positive manner.

“Think of Heart and Sole like medicine for the stress of that pain,” Heart said. “We’re that. We’re the ones that are actually taking that time to say, ‘Hey send your kids with us and we’re going to teach them new skills. They’re going to learn more about themselves. They’re going to learn more about the community, and they’re going to see what happens when you actually step up and you take care of things.'”

The camp will run through March 24.