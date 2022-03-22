Health concern in Taylor County leads to investigation

District Program Manager for the West Central Health District, Asante Hilts, said Tuberculosis is hard to spot at first.

REYNOLDS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The West Central Health District is investigating a possible Tuberculosis outbreak, after a Reynolds City Council member reported a case on Friday.

The exact location and who is infected is still currently unknown.

“You don’t always know if a person has TB or not but if there is a known exposure to someone with TB the recommendation is that you would wear a mask to protect yourself from that person,” said Hilts.

For more information on tuberculosis, go to the West Central Health District website at westcentralhealthdistrict.com.



