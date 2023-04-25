Hawkinsville falls in its first-ever GHSA Girls Soccer State Elite Eight appearance
Hawkinsville High School added girls soccer in the fall of 2021.
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After adding a girls soccer program just two years ago, the Hawkinsville Red Devils already hosted their first-ever GHSA State Elite Eight but failed to get by the Towns County Indians as they fell 2-0.
Only four other Middle Georgia girls soccer teams played in their respective Elite Eights; the scores are below.
A Division I
East Laurens 0 Social Circle 4
Bleckley County 0 Commerce 10
A Division II
Hawkinsville 0 Towns County 2
Dooly County 0 McIntosh County Academy 4
2A
ACE 0 Fellowship Christian 5