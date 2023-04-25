Hawkinsville falls in its first-ever GHSA Girls Soccer State Elite Eight appearance

Hawkinsville High School added girls soccer in the fall of 2021.

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After adding a girls soccer program just two years ago, the Hawkinsville Red Devils already hosted their first-ever GHSA State Elite Eight but failed to get by the Towns County Indians as they fell 2-0.

Only four other Middle Georgia girls soccer teams played in their respective Elite Eights; the scores are below.

A Division I

East Laurens 0 Social Circle 4

Bleckley County 0 Commerce 10

A Division II

Hawkinsville 0 Towns County 2

Dooly County 0 McIntosh County Academy 4

2A

ACE 0 Fellowship Christian 5