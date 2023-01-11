Hartley Elementary School offering free library books for students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new resource is allowing students to take home books for free.

Hartley Elementary School in Macon held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new little free library Tuesday.

“I want to continue to encourage every single one of you to read as much as you possibly can, because there will be something that you read that will help you better understand the world and better help you understand yourself, and you’ll notice a lot about yourself the more that you read,” Bibb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims said.

The little free library welcomes any students in school to stop by and pick up a book or two.