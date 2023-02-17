Hancock County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing man

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for 75-year-old Walton Walls.

They say Walls was last seen on February 9, and was reported missing by family members on February 13.

If you have seen Walls or know where he is call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 444-6471.