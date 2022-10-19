Gun found in student’s backpack at Warner Robins High School

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A gun was found at Warner Robins High School on Wednesday in a student’s backpack.

According to a note sent to parents by the Principal of Warner Robins High School, a firearm was found during the search of a student’s backpack. All students and staff are safe, and were not in danger.

Chris McCook, the principal, also said that the safety and well-being of students and staff is the number one priority and that all safety concerns will continue to be investigated.