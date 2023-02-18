Gun found at Bibb County school

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A gun was found during at a Bibb County school on Friday.

According to the Bibb County School District, a message was sent to Rutland High and Rutland Middle School parents notifying them a gun was found during a search at Rutland High.

The BCSD says it wants to remain transparent and reassure the safety of our students and staff is a top priority, and will continue to review safety and security protocols to ensure the most safe learning environment for everyone.

They ask parents to take the time and speak with your children about the importance of reporting anything unusual or unsafe.