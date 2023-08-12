Guap Records in Macon leads positive change through hip-hop, celebrates genre’s 50th anniversary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary, Macon’s Guap Records is breaking barriers and combating negative stereotypes that often shadow the genre.

“Hip-hop can get a bad rap sometimes, but what we (Guap Records) push is learning from the music,” Guap Records president Ray Wilson said.

Wilson, also an artist, leverages hip-hop to foster positive community change in Macon.

Last December, Wilson says Guap Records joined with Macon-based rapper Baby Jungle to pay $15,000 for the release of nonviolent offenders from jail. This year, the record label has partnered with local law firms and schools for backpack drives and pep rallies.

“We want to do these things to show people that hip-hop has a positive angle to it,” Wilson said.

Wilson says Guap Records continues to plan more community initiatives and enrich Macon through music production and charitable deeds.