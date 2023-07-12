GSP: Man killed in head-on collision in Bleckley County

According to GSP, Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Georgia Highway 126 near mile marker 1 just before 5:00 p.m.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia State Patrol is investigating, after a man was killed in Bleckley County on Tuesday afternoon.

They say a vehicle crossed the center line and struck two vehicles head-on.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 34-year-old Rory Wood, died from his injuries at the scene.

GSP says it’s assisting the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.