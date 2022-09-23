Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce names new President and CEO

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friday, September 23rd, the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce wrote that Macon native Jessica Walden would be the new President and CEO of the chamber.

A press release from the chamber says the board of directors voted to approve Walden for the position after an extensive nationwide search. Walden is set to begin work soon after the start of the 4th quarter of 2022. Walden currently works as the business and leadership advisor for the University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center, as well as the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development– where she connects business owners and community-based organizations with programs and services to provide education and opportunities for growth. She also showed support for nonprofit organizations and chambers of commerce across Georgia to address workforce development, equity, and more. Walden is also the first in Georgia to hold the certification as an Economic Development Professional in Entrepreneur-led Economic Development from the International Economic Development Council.

Jessica Walden had this to say, about being the new President and CEO:

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected to lead my hometown’s Chamber and join the team of the most significant organized business community in Macon-Bibb,” … “When I began my career 22 years ago, I became deeply committed to our community’s vitality. Working in community and economic development, communications and program management, as well as the experience of being a small business owner, has prepared me for this position. Thank you to the Chamber board of directors, the search committee and to those who have invested in our Chamber’s mission. To be selected as president is a testament to a new era of relevancy, connection and inclusion at the Greater Macon Chamber. I look forward to jumping in and working with the staff, members and leadership team to move the mission of the Macon Chamber forward.”