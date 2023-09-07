Gray students speak with International Space Station crew during NASA Educational Downlink

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Students at Dames Ferry Elementary School in Gray had the rare opportunity to speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station during a NASA STEM day held on Thursday.

The event, aimed to expose students to non-traditional STEM careers, was part of NASA’s Educational Downlink program. Teacher Christin White explained the significance of the day for the students’ career exposure.

“Our kids are used to hearing about a doctor or a lawyer or a nurse or teacher,” White said. “We wanted to give them an experience about some careers in aerospace and aviation, something they may not have heard of before.”

Student Morgan Sanford was excited about the opportunity.

“”It was really nice,” Sanford said. “It was like awesome just to be on there and have people answer your questions. I think it’s a really good exposure for Jones County, Middle Georgia and Jones County Schools.”

The school says the event has the potential to inspire the next generation of STEM students in Middle Georgia.