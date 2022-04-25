Gray Highway Dairy Queen Robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery  at 10:55 P.M , Friday night, at the Dairy Queen, located at 1185 Gray Highway.

It was reported that a male subject approached a store employee a they were taking out the trash. The subject pulled out a gun  and walked the employee back into the store. He then demanded the money from the registers  and after getting an undisclosed amount of money he fled the store on foot.

The suspect was described as a  male wearing all black clothing and an orange ski mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

