Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge.

Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the indictment of 18-year-old Payton Gendron was handed up Wednesday.

He was silent throughout the proceeding and sent back to jail.

Someone shouted “Payton you’re a coward!” as he was led out.

Ten people were killed and three others wounded in the Saturday shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.