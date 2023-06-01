GoVoteGA Advocacy Tour kicks off in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia residents are talking about legislative issues that affect them ahead of local and national elections.

Community members gathered Wednesday at the Tubman Museum for the launch of the GoVoteGA Advocacy Tour.

Local officials spoke about the need for civic engagement beyond the four-year election cycle and answered questions from the audience.

Issues discussed included redistricting, the impact of policy and the importance of holding elected officials accountable.

“Voter engagement is 24/7 and 365,” Represent Georgia Institute Executive Director Kimberyln Carter said. “Your vote is not something that’s only transactional every four years. Once you vote, that means that you are an active member of a democracy team.”

The tour is hosted by ProGeorgia, a nonpartisan non-profit organization that works with other non-profits to increase voter registration of underrepresented communities and address local issues across Georgia.

Their goal is to provide information on voter registration, voter rights and legislation.

The tour is also making stops in Albany, Augusta, Savannah and Columbus.