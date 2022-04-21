Governor’s Office of Highway Safety hosts summit in effort to decrease traffic deaths

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety has seen an increase in traffic deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Governor's Office of Highway Safety has seen an increase in traffic deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The office hopes its annual traffic summit will help decrease that rate.

The summit was held in-person Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic began.

The National Highway Safety Administration reports a 12% increase in deaths from 2020 to 2021.

“They need to put their phone down,” GOHS Director Allen Poole said. “And they need to pay attention and respect the laws on the road.”

Poole says the main issues are distracted driving and speeding. One solution proposed was ensuring law enforcement in Georgia are more visible.

“Everything is impacted at the local level,” Poole said. “We’re in Atlanta, but in Georgia, you’ve got 159 counties, and we need those partnerships.”

The summit brings local agencies and leaders together to solve issues in their communities.

Toomsboro Mayor Joyce Denson says speeding has become an issue in her town.

“You’re very important to not only your family, but to the community as well,” she said. “We don’t want to see anything happen to anyone.”

Denson says the summit helped her understand what needs to be done to keep residents safe.

“I plan on educating and holding some workshops with the law enforcement agencies there,” she said. “Getting them to come out and talk to the public on a whole.”

She also had a message for the community.

“Pay attention to the traffic signs,” she said. “Those speed signs are there for a reason.”