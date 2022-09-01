Governor Kemp signs extension on gas tax suspension

(41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp has signed 2 executive orders extending the temporary suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel as well as the supply chain state of emergency.

According to the office of Kemp, the orders are set to be effective through October 12th, and are being kept in place as a way to help Georgians cope with national inflation. The release from Kemp’s office says that tax suspension has helped Georgia’s average gas price to remain one of the lowest in the nation, and is currently about 46 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

Speaker David Ralston had this to say concerning the extension:

“Under Governor Kemp’s leadership, Georgia continues to keep our people and our economy moving by providing tax relief to businesses and families,” and, “Despite Washington’s inaction on combatting inflation, we are working to protect the jobs that put food on family tables across Georgia. I am proud to join with Lt. Governor Duncan and our colleagues in the General Assembly in supporting Governor Kemp’s action today.”