Governor Kemp announces purchase of Megasite in Peach County

(41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp announced the purchase of an over 1,100 acre economic development site between the state of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County on Thursday.

According to Kemp’s office, the Peach County Megasite is located adjacent to GA Highway 96 with immediate access to several major metro areas across the south and midwest through I-75. The site is less than 3 hours from the major port of Savannah by truck, and less than 5 hours from the port of Brunswick by rail– which also has access to the site. The site is also a 90 minute drive from the major airport in Atlanta, and 25 minutes from two regional airports.

Governor Kemp had this to say about the purchase:

“Even after announcing the two largest projects in the State’s history back-to-back, we remain focused on attracting key industries and investment by providing the project sites companies need,” and, “It is very encouraging to see a new, fully prepared megasite that will create more high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians in rural parts of the state. Georgia’s superior infrastructure – including our robust highway system, rail lines, record-setting port, and top-ranked airport – continues to make doing business in the Peach State a competitive choice for companies around the world. I am thankful to Peach County for their partnership on this investment.”

Martin Moseley, Chairman of the Peach County Board of Commissioners, says that the megasite will put Middle Georgia on the map, and is hoping that it will position the area for a significant investment and new jobs.