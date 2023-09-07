Governor Kemp announces Pratt Industries production facility is coming to Peach County

Photo Credit to Social media of Governor Kemp

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Over 100 new jobs are on their way to Warner robins.

Brian Kemp announced Thursday that a new Georgia-based recycled paper and packaging company will be building a new production facility in the portion of Warner robins that’s in Peach county.

That company is called Pratt Industries– and they’re based out of Atlanta. It’s the largest privately owned producer of 100 percent recycled container board in the world.

The new facility will be located at Robins Industrial Park, and will take up nearly 500 thousand square feet.

Operations are expected to begin in late 2024.