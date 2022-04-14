Governor Brian Kemp signs 3 agriculture bills into law

All bills signed by the Governor Wednesday will take effect July 1.

MUSELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Governor Brian Kemp visited Dickey Farms Wednesday to officially sign House Bill 1150, House Bill 1303, and Senate Bill 396. He says improving Georgia’s agriculture industry has been a top priority for his administration.

“Protecting our farms are important, helping with food insecurity is important,” Governor Kemp said. “But the ag education piece for our young people so that we have future farmers and future agribusiness leaders, and future agriscientists… it’s so important.”

State Representative for District 140, Robert Dickey, sponsored both House Bills.

House Bill 1303 will expand agriculture education in elementary schools. While House Bill 1150, the Freedom to Farm Act, clarifies nuisance laws to help keep farmers and neighbors out of court.

“To make sure things work smoothly with our agriculture and giving them some legal protection, so they can farm. It’s a big bill that’s been worked on for many years,” Representative Dickey explained.

Senate Bill 396 renames the Georgia State Nutrition and Assistance Program to the Georgia Grown Farm to Food Bank Program.

Governor Kemp says it will help farmers get their fresh produce and protein to the kitchen table’s of Georgians more efficiently.

“Parts of it were just what we learned during the pandemic when we had food insecurity. We had farmers throwing food away but we had people who needed food across our country and across the state. So this legislation helps with all of that,” said Governor Kemp.

Representative Dickey is part of a seven generation farming family. He says House Bill 1303 will help cultivate more interest in agriculture, and help young people understand where their food comes from.

“It’s such a good opportunity to teach science and math with agriculture examples and background. It’s great leadership skills for our young people as well,” Representative Dickey said.

