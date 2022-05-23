Governor Brian Kemp makes final campaign push ahead of election day

Georgians are paying close attention to the Republican Primary in the race for governor.

Governor Brian Kemp makes push for voters ahead of election night Governor Brian Kemp

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgians are paying close attention to the Republican primary in the race for governor.

Governor Brian Kemp’s main challenger is former Senator David Perdue.

In a final campaign push Monday, Governor Kemp held a virtual meeting to discuss what makes him stand out.

“I’m very excited about where we’re going, ” he said. “We have the lowest unemployment rate in the history of the state, and we’ve done a lot of things to help Georgians fight the 40-year high Biden inflation that we’re seeing right now.”

Governor Kemp explained what sets him apart.

“People are realizing Brian Kemp has done what he said he would do,” he said. “He’s passed the strongest pro-life legislation in the country. He’s passed constitutional carry.”

Governor Kemp also says he’s focused on keeping people safe.

“We’ve been going after street gangs and street racers,” he said.

He also mentioned a focus on education.

“We’ve completed the largest teacher pay raise in state history as promised,” he said.

Governor Kemp also mentioned Covid-19 and its impact on the state, citing his efforts to re-open the state to get Georgians back to work.

“The last two years, we had record economic development in our state, in both the 2021 year, and we’ve already surpassed last year’s record year in the third quarter this year,” he said. “74% of the projects we did last year were outside the 10 metro counties.”

Election day is Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.