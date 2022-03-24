Gov. Kemp signs bill creating up to a $500 credit for tax payers

HB 1302 will provide for a one-time tax credit for taxpayers who filed income tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 taxable years.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302 Wednesday, providing a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers.

“When government takes in more than it needs, I believe those dollars should be returned to the taxpayer, because that is your money – not the government’s,” said Governor Kemp. “In Georgia, we are taking swift action to lessen the impact of the federal administration’s disastrous policies that have driven record-high inflation over the last year by putting taxpayer dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Georgians.”

Once a qualified taxpayer files an individual income tax return for tax year 2021, the Georgia Department of Revenue will automatically credit the taxpayer with a one-time refund amount:

Single, Married Filing Separate – $250

Head of Household – $375

Married Filing Join – $500

Taxpayers who have already filed their taxes for tax year 2021 will not need to adjust their tax returns.

Those eligible taxpayers will receive their refund in the manner they indicated on their tax return (paper check or direct deposit). The Georgia Department of Revenue has more information on their website.