GOP works to get out the vote after calling elections rigged

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans who embraced discredited conspiracy theories about Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat and preached skepticism about elections now need their supporters to trust the system enough to vote for them.

It’s a tricky calculus.

If they continue spreading Trump’s lies that the election was stolen, they risk undermining faith in democracy and having their supporters stay at home.

But if they reject Trump’s claims, they face his wrath and that of his supporters, who wield sizable influence in many GOP primaries.

Surveys show many Republican voters harbor doubts about the 2020 election, and a steady drumbeat of misinformation from cable news pundits and talk radio has helped keep those doubts alive.