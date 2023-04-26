GMC reaches the GHSA Boys Soccer State Final Four for the third time in four years

GMC will host Mt. Zion in the A Division II Final Four on April 28.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Military College High School boys soccer team becomes the only team from Middle Georgia, boys or girls, to reach the GHSA Soccer State Playoffs Final Four after defeating Fugees Academy 2-0.

GMC will host Mt. Zion in the A Division II Final Four on April 28 and look to return to the state title game for the third time in four years, as they won the state championship in 2020 and 2021.

There were only two more boys teams vying for a Final Four appearance, but both failed as the ACE Gryphons fell to Providence Christian Academy 8-0 while Peach County lost to Coahulla Creek 4-0.