GMC Prep School makes the GHSA Boys Soccer State Championship Game

GMC looks to win its third state championship in four seasons.

MILLEDGVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Military College Prep School boys soccer team clinched a spot in the GHSA A Division II Soccer State Title game for the third season out of the last four.

After scoring three goals in the first half, the Bulldogs defeated Mt. Zion 3-0.

GMC won the state title in 2019 and 2021 and will look to win its third in four years as they take on Christian Heritage in the title game at McEachern High School in Powder Springs on May 2 at 7:30 p.m.