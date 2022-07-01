Girl Scouts donate 3,000 boxes of cookies to V.A.

LIZELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin V.A. is getting a cookie delivery that would make most kids’ eyes go wide with excitement.

The Girl Scouts Of Historic Georgia donated 3,000 boxes of their famous cookies to the V.A. Thursday as part of the Girl Scout Cookies From Home program. They say it’s important to honor military men and women.

“I love the cookie program, because I’m giving back to the community,”Girl Scout Cayleigh Shinn said.



Maggie Reimer, the Multimedia Communications Manager for the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, shared what donating the cookies means to them.

“It gives a chance for us as Girl Scouts and the community to show these military men and women, in addition to the first responders of our community, that they’re important and we care about the work that they do,” she said.



The cookies donated were purchased by local Girl Scouts and community members during last cookie season.