GIAA Soccer State Playoffs Elite Eight Scores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GIAA Soccer State Playoffs Elite Eight kicked off tonight and the scores are below.

Boys

4A

Stratford Academy 2 Riverside Military 1

Tattnall Square 3 FPD 1

2A

Trinity Christian 7 Monsignor Donovan 0

Girls

4A

FPD 3 Tattnall Square 0

Stratford 5 Strong Rock Christian 1

Mount de Sales 0 Brookstone 2

2A

CFCA 0 Westminster Christian 3

Trinity Christian 4 Piedmont Academy 1