GIAA Girls Soccer State Playoffs Round 1 highlights and scores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GIAA girls soccer state playoffs kicked off this week, so the scores for the first round are below.

4A

Mount de Sales Academy 4 Westfield School 1

Tattnall Square Academy 3 Cristo Rey 0

3A

John Milledge Academy 0 Holy Spirit Prep 1

2A

Piedmont Academy 10 Covenant Academy 3

Windsor Academy 1 St. George’s Episcopal School 5