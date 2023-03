GIAA basketball boys state Final Four highlights and scores for Mar. 2

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GIAA’s boys basketball state Final Four took place right up the road at Mercer University and at the University of West Georgia, and the scores for the matchups are below.

Boys

4A

Stratford Academy 51 Loganville Christian Academy 48

3A

John Milledge Academy 51 Heritage 57

2A

CFCA 83 Gatewood 55

Trinity Christian 62 Furtah Prep 61