GHSA Volleyball State Playoff Highlights and Scores

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA volleyball state playoffs are underway, and scores are below.

6A

#1 Veterans 3 #4 Lakeside-Dekalb 0

#3 Houston County 0 #2 Riverwood 3

4A

#1 Perry 3 #4 Hampton 0

#2 Baldwin 3 #3 Luella 1

#1 West Laurens 1 #4 Troup County 3

2A

#1 ACE 3 #4 Butler 0

#4 Rutland 0 #1 Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School 3

#3 Central 2 #2 Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School 3