GHSA Softball State Super Regional Highlights and Scores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —

Below are scores from teams in Middle Georgia.

6A

#1 Houston County upset 3-2 by #2 Effingham County in the second round. Houston County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.

#4 Veterans defeat #2 Woodward Academy 9-3 in the loser’s bracket. Veterans needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.

4A

#2 Perry advances to Super Regionals finals with a 6-1 victory over #4 Troup County.

#1 West Laurens advances to Super Regional finals with 3-0 victory over #2 Bainbridge.

2A

#3 Rutland defeat #1 Thomson 6-5 in the loser’s bracket. Rutland needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.

#2 Northeast defeat #4 Putnam County 10-2 in the loser’s bracket. Northeast needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.

#3 Dodge County lost to #1 Vidalia 3-2 in the second round. Dodge County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.

#2 Washington County defeat #4 Central 15-0 in the loser’s bracket. Washington County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.

A Division II

#2 GMC clinches spot in the Elite Eight with a 10-2 victory over #1 Taylor County.

A Division I

#2 Bleckley County lost to #1 Bacon County 3-1 in the second round. Bleckley County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight..

#1 East Laurens upset by #3 Heard County 9-2 in the second round. East Laurens needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.

#1 Crawford County upset by #3 Swainsboro 2-1 in the second round. Crawford County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.