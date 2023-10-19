GHSA Softball State Super Regional Highlights and Scores
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —
Below are scores from teams in Middle Georgia.
6A
#1 Houston County upset 3-2 by #2 Effingham County in the second round. Houston County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.
#4 Veterans defeat #2 Woodward Academy 9-3 in the loser’s bracket. Veterans needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.
4A
#2 Perry advances to Super Regionals finals with a 6-1 victory over #4 Troup County.
#1 West Laurens advances to Super Regional finals with 3-0 victory over #2 Bainbridge.
2A
#3 Rutland defeat #1 Thomson 6-5 in the loser’s bracket. Rutland needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.
#2 Northeast defeat #4 Putnam County 10-2 in the loser’s bracket. Northeast needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.
#3 Dodge County lost to #1 Vidalia 3-2 in the second round. Dodge County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.
#2 Washington County defeat #4 Central 15-0 in the loser’s bracket. Washington County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.
A Division II
#2 GMC clinches spot in the Elite Eight with a 10-2 victory over #1 Taylor County.
A Division I
#2 Bleckley County lost to #1 Bacon County 3-1 in the second round. Bleckley County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight..
#1 East Laurens upset by #3 Heard County 9-2 in the second round. East Laurens needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.
#1 Crawford County upset by #3 Swainsboro 2-1 in the second round. Crawford County needs three victories on Oct. 19 to get into the Elite Eight.