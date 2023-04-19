GHSA soccer state playoffs Sweet 16 highlights and scores for April 18

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bleckley County boys and girls soccer teams hosted Claxton in the A Division I Sweet 16, with the girls advancing to the Elite Eight while the boys’ season comes to an end.

Scores for matchups for teams from Middle Georgia are below.

Girls

A Division I

Bleckley County 7 Claxton 0

Boys

A Division I

Bleckley County 1 Claxton 3

East Laurens 4 Woodville-Tompkins 6

A Division II

Dooly County 2 Atkinson County 4

Macon County 1 Portal 5

GMC 9 Lincoln County 0