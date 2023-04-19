GHSA soccer state playoffs Sweet 16 highlights and scores for April 18
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bleckley County boys and girls soccer teams hosted Claxton in the A Division I Sweet 16, with the girls advancing to the Elite Eight while the boys’ season comes to an end.
Scores for matchups for teams from Middle Georgia are below.
Girls
A Division I
Bleckley County 7 Claxton 0
Boys
A Division I
Bleckley County 1 Claxton 3
East Laurens 4 Woodville-Tompkins 6
A Division II
Dooly County 2 Atkinson County 4
Macon County 1 Portal 5
GMC 9 Lincoln County 0