GHSA soccer state playoffs Sweet 16 highlights and scores for April 18

Shaaz Peerani,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bleckley County boys and girls soccer teams hosted Claxton in the A Division I Sweet 16, with the girls advancing to the Elite Eight while the boys’ season comes to an end.

Scores for matchups for teams from Middle Georgia are below.

Girls

A Division I

Bleckley County 7  Claxton 0

Boys

A Division I

Bleckley County 1  Claxton 3

East Laurens 4  Woodville-Tompkins 6

A Division II

Dooly County 2  Atkinson County 4

Macon County 1  Portal 5

GMC 9  Lincoln County 0

Categories: Across Georgia Sports, Local Sports, Sports, WMGT

Related

Recipe Concepts