GHSA soccer state playoffs highlights and scores for April 14

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school soccer teams wrapped up first-round matchup on April 14, and the scores for 2A, 4A and 6A girls and boys are listed below.

Boys

2A

Rutland 3  Jeff Davis 2

ACE 4  Dodge County 2

4A

Perry 3  Hardaway 1

West Laurens 1  Shaw 0

Baldwin 2  Cairo 8

6A

Veterans 2  Evans 0

Houston County 1  Grovetown 6

 

Girls

2A

Rutland 1  Worth County 2

ACE 5  Dodge County 3

Central 0  Jeff Davis 4

4A

Perry 11  Hardaway 0

Baldwin 0  Bainbridge 6

6A

Houston County 5  Evans 1

Veterans 0  Grovetown 3

 

