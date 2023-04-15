GHSA soccer state playoffs highlights and scores for April 14

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school soccer teams wrapped up first-round matchup on April 14, and the scores for 2A, 4A and 6A girls and boys are listed below.

Boys

2A

Rutland 3 Jeff Davis 2

ACE 4 Dodge County 2

4A

Perry 3 Hardaway 1

West Laurens 1 Shaw 0

Baldwin 2 Cairo 8

6A

Veterans 2 Evans 0

Houston County 1 Grovetown 6

Girls

2A

Rutland 1 Worth County 2

ACE 5 Dodge County 3

Central 0 Jeff Davis 4

4A

Perry 11 Hardaway 0

Baldwin 0 Bainbridge 6

6A

Houston County 5 Evans 1

Veterans 0 Grovetown 3