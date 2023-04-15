GHSA soccer state playoffs highlights and scores for April 14
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — High school soccer teams wrapped up first-round matchup on April 14, and the scores for 2A, 4A and 6A girls and boys are listed below.
Boys
2A
Rutland 3 Jeff Davis 2
ACE 4 Dodge County 2
4A
Perry 3 Hardaway 1
West Laurens 1 Shaw 0
Baldwin 2 Cairo 8
6A
Veterans 2 Evans 0
Houston County 1 Grovetown 6
Girls
2A
Rutland 1 Worth County 2
ACE 5 Dodge County 3
Central 0 Jeff Davis 4
4A
Perry 11 Hardaway 0
Baldwin 0 Bainbridge 6
6A
Houston County 5 Evans 1
Veterans 0 Grovetown 3