GHSA girls soccer state playoffs highlight and scores for April 13

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA girls’ soccer state playoffs first round for 2A, 4A and 6A kicked off today and the scores are below.

2A

Central 0 Jeff Davis 4

Washington County 2 Appling County 6

4A

West Laurens 1 Shaw 3

6A

Houston County 5 Evans 1