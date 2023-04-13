GHSA girls soccer state playoffs 1st round highlights and scores for April 11

The girls' 2A, 4A, and 6A first rounds will kick off on April 13.
Shaaz Peerani,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA soccer state playoffs are underway, and the girls’ first rounds for A-Division I, A-Division II, 3A, and 5A kicked off today. The scores are below.

A Division I

Dublin 6  Irwin County 1

East Laurens 10  Brooks County 0

Crawford County 1  Claxton 2

A Division II

Macon County 0  Johnson County 3

Georgia Military College 10  Manchester

3A

Mary Persons 6  Crisp County 0

Upson-Lee 0  Columbus 5

5A

No teams from Middle Georgia qualified

