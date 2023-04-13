GHSA girls soccer state playoffs 1st round highlights and scores for April 11

The girls' 2A, 4A, and 6A first rounds will kick off on April 13.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA soccer state playoffs are underway, and the girls’ first rounds for A-Division I, A-Division II, 3A, and 5A kicked off today. The scores are below.

A Division I

Dublin 6 Irwin County 1

East Laurens 10 Brooks County 0

Crawford County 1 Claxton 2

A Division II

Macon County 0 Johnson County 3

Georgia Military College 10 Manchester

3A

Mary Persons 6 Crisp County 0

Upson-Lee 0 Columbus 5

5A

No teams from Middle Georgia qualified