GHSA girls soccer state playoffs 1st round highlights and scores for April 11
The girls' 2A, 4A, and 6A first rounds will kick off on April 13.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA soccer state playoffs are underway, and the girls’ first rounds for A-Division I, A-Division II, 3A, and 5A kicked off today. The scores are below.
A Division I
Dublin 6 Irwin County 1
East Laurens 10 Brooks County 0
Crawford County 1 Claxton 2
A Division II
Macon County 0 Johnson County 3
Georgia Military College 10 Manchester
3A
Mary Persons 6 Crisp County 0
Upson-Lee 0 Columbus 5
5A
No teams from Middle Georgia qualified