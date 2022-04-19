GHSA girls soccer playoffs round of 16 highlights and scores

Stratford Academy and Mary Persons on to the Elite Eight.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The round of 16 of the GHSA girls soccer playoffs began today with the Stratford Academy Eagles hosting the Mount Vernon Mustangs.

The first goal was scored less than a minute into the game as Dylan Driver took advantage of confusion among the Mustang defenders and walked right by them to score her first goal of the game.

Driver would score another four goals just in the first half as the Eagles took a 7-0 lead at halftime.

The Mustangs played a better second half, outscoring the Eagles 2-1; however, the first-half goals for Stratford get them the comfortable victory 8-2.

Stratford will face Athens Academy on April 25th. With both teams being one seeds, whoever wins the coin toss will have home-field advantage.

Here are a few more scores from Middle Georgia teams.

Treutlen’s season ends as they fall to Towns County 5-0, and Crawford County is tagging along as their season also ends with a 5-1 loss to Metter.

Veterans season also ends with an 8-1 upset loss to Decatur.

Mary Persons moves on in the 3A bracket with a 6-2 victory over Monroe Area.

Round of 16 action continues over the next two days.