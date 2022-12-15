GHSA football state championship games return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Georgia High School Association signs a 3-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –After back-to-back years with weather issues at the Georgia High School Association football state championship games, the GHSA has announced that the state title games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning in 2023.

The championship games were previously played at the Georgia Dome from 2008 to 2016. In 2017, the teams played at high schools due to a snowstorm; in 2018, the championships took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After the 2018 games, the GHSA had to move to Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium due to expenses. According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the cost to rent Mercedes-Benz Stadium was around $500,000.

The new contract is for three years, and the games in 2023 are tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12-14, a Tuesday-Thursday.