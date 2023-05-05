GHSA Baseball State Playoffs Sweet 16 highlights and scores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA Baseball State Playoffs Sweet 16 for Single-A Division I and II began today, and Bleckley County was the only team from middle Georgia that hosted a series.

Bleckley County took on Lamar County and won game one 13-3 in five innings due to the run rule but then dropped game two 11-0 in five innings due to the run rule. The teams will face off again tomorrow in a game three decider at 5:30 p.m.

Scores for other matchups from middle Georgia are below.

A Division I

Crawford County vs Irwin County

Game 1: 3-13

Game 2: 3-13

Bleckley County vs Lamar County

Game 1: 13-3

Game 2: 0-11

Game 3: To be determined

A Division II

GMC vs Bowdon

Game 1: 1-16

Game 2: 0-2