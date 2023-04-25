GHSA Baseball State Playoffs 1st Round scores for April 24
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA Baseball State Playoffs have quickly approached, and several teams from Middle Georgia have begun their journeys to a state title.
Scores from round one are below.
2A
Rutland vs Worth County
Game 1: 0 to 14
Game 2: 1 to 8
Southwest vs Jeff Davis
Game 1: 0 to 15
Game 2: 0 to 15
ACE vs Fitzgerald
Game 1: 4 to 7
Game 2: 3 to 4
Washington County vs Appling County
Game 1: 7 to 11
Game 2: 1 to 12
3A
Mary Persons vs Crisp County
Game 1: 5 to 2
Game 2: 5 to 6
Game 3: To be decided
Peach County vs Thomasville
Game 1: 6 to 13
Game 2: 3 to 2
Game 3: To be decided
4A
Perry vs Cairo
Game 1: 6 to 2
Game 2: 7 to 1
West Laurens vs Westover
Game 1: 5 to 2
Game 2: 22 to 3
Baldwin vs Bainbridge
Game 1: 1 to 16
Game 2: 3 to 17
5A
Jones County vs Greenbrier
Game 1: 0 to 1
Game 2: 4 to 6
6A
Houston County vs Brunswick
Game 1: 13 to 1
Game 2: 11 to 4