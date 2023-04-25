GHSA Baseball State Playoffs 1st Round scores for April 24

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA Baseball State Playoffs have quickly approached, and several teams from Middle Georgia have begun their journeys to a state title.

Scores from round one are below.

2A

Rutland vs Worth County

Game 1: 0 to 14

Game 2: 1 to 8

Southwest vs Jeff Davis

Game 1: 0 to 15

Game 2: 0 to 15

ACE vs Fitzgerald

Game 1: 4 to 7

Game 2: 3 to 4

Washington County vs Appling County

Game 1: 7 to 11

Game 2: 1 to 12

3A

Mary Persons vs Crisp County

Game 1: 5 to 2

Game 2: 5 to 6

Game 3: To be decided

Peach County vs Thomasville

Game 1: 6 to 13

Game 2: 3 to 2

Game 3: To be decided

4A

Perry vs Cairo

Game 1: 6 to 2

Game 2: 7 to 1

West Laurens vs Westover

Game 1: 5 to 2

Game 2: 22 to 3

Baldwin vs Bainbridge

Game 1: 1 to 16

Game 2: 3 to 17

5A

Jones County vs Greenbrier

Game 1: 0 to 1

Game 2: 4 to 6

6A

Houston County vs Brunswick

Game 1: 13 to 1

Game 2: 11 to 4