GHSA baseball round two highlights and scores

FPD and North Cobb Christian to faceoff in a game three decider.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA baseball playoffs round two action continued today as teams looked to lock in a spot in the Elite Eight.

One of those teams was the FPD Vikings, who hosted the North Cobb Christian Eagles.

The Eagles hit a two-run home run to right field in the top of the first with two outs.

Then in the top of the second, it’s like deja vu as the Eagles once again hit a home run with two outs to take a 3-0 lead.

The Eagles pitcher was throwing absolute filth until a 53-minute rain delay in the third inning threw his game off.

In the bottom of the fourth, after scoring on a walk with the bases loaded, FPD hits a two-run RBI to center to tie the game at three after four innings.

The Vikings continued tallying runs in the bottom of the fifth as they scored three to take a 6-3 lead.

The rain delay helped FPD as they claimed game one 8-5.

However, North Cobb Christian dominates game two 12-1.

The deciding game will be played tomorrow at 3 p.m. and the winner moves onto the 1A private Elite Eight.

Here are a few more scores from teams in Middle Georgia.

Tattnall Square Academy’s season ends as they get swept by Mount Paran Christian, losing game one 2-1 and game two 5-1.

Bleckley County moves onto the 2A Elite Eight as they swept Pepperell, winning game one 3-1 and game two 2-0. They will face Pace Academy on Tuesday.

Georgia Military College’s season ends as they get swept by Metter, losing game one 10-0 and game two 16-3.

ACE moves onto the 1A public Elite Eight as they swept Bryan County, winning game one 14-0 and game two 9-1. ACE will host Social Circle on Tuesday.