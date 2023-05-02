GHSA and GIAA Baseball State Playoffs highlights and scores for May 1

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GIAA begins their baseball state playoffs this week, while the GHSA is finishing up round two. The scores for both associations are below.

GHSA

6A

Houston County vs Marist

Game 1: 8-3

Game 2: 3-7

Game 3: 18-7

4A

Perry vs Wayne County

Game 1: 5-4

Game 2: 2-9

Game 3: 2-12

West Laurens vs Whitewater

Game 1: 10-2

Game 2: 2-6

Game 3: 10-17

GIAA

4A

Stratford vs St. Anne-Pacelli

Game 1: 1-11

Game 2: 7-12

Westfield School vs George Walton

Game 1: 6-5

Game 2: 16-3

Mount de Sales vs Brookstone

Game 1: 12-6

Game 2:

2A

Trinity Christian vs Briarwood

Game 1: 5-1

Game 2: 15-8

Covenant Academy vs Westwood

Game 1: 0-5

Game 2: 5-6