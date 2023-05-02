GHSA and GIAA Baseball State Playoffs highlights and scores for May 1
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GIAA begins their baseball state playoffs this week, while the GHSA is finishing up round two. The scores for both associations are below.
GHSA
6A
Houston County vs Marist
Game 1: 8-3
Game 2: 3-7
Game 3: 18-7
4A
Perry vs Wayne County
Game 1: 5-4
Game 2: 2-9
Game 3: 2-12
West Laurens vs Whitewater
Game 1: 10-2
Game 2: 2-6
Game 3: 10-17
GIAA
4A
Stratford vs St. Anne-Pacelli
Game 1: 1-11
Game 2: 7-12
Westfield School vs George Walton
Game 1: 6-5
Game 2: 16-3
Mount de Sales vs Brookstone
Game 1: 12-6
Game 2:
2A
Trinity Christian vs Briarwood
Game 1: 5-1
Game 2: 15-8
Covenant Academy vs Westwood
Game 1: 0-5
Game 2: 5-6