GHSA and GIAA Baseball State Playoff Scores

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA and GIAA Baseball State Playoffs Elite Eight began while Bleckley County won a game three decider to clinch a spot in the Elite Eight. Scores are below.

GHSA

6A

Houston County vs Blessed Trinity

Game 1: 3-5

Game 2: 4-2

Game 3: To be decided

A Division I

Bleckley County vs Lamar County (Sweet 16)

Game 1: 13-3

Game 2: 11-0

Game 3: 5-0

GIAA

4A

Tattnall Square vs Mount de Sales

Game 1: 9-5

Game 2:

FPD vs St. Anne Pacelli

Game 1: 2-5

3A

John Milledge vs Heritage

Game 1: 10-3

Game 2: 12-8

2A

Brentwood vs Southwest Georgia

Game 1: 1-6

Game 2: 2-9

Trinity Christian vs Gatewood

Game 1: 0-5

Game 2: 3-8