GHSA and GIAA Baseball State Playoff Scores
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The GHSA and GIAA Baseball State Playoffs Elite Eight began while Bleckley County won a game three decider to clinch a spot in the Elite Eight. Scores are below.
GHSA
6A
Houston County vs Blessed Trinity
Game 1: 3-5
Game 2: 4-2
Game 3: To be decided
A Division I
Bleckley County vs Lamar County (Sweet 16)
Game 1: 13-3
Game 2: 11-0
Game 3: 5-0
GIAA
4A
Tattnall Square vs Mount de Sales
Game 1: 9-5
Game 2:
FPD vs St. Anne Pacelli
Game 1: 2-5
3A
John Milledge vs Heritage
Game 1: 10-3
Game 2: 12-8
2A
Brentwood vs Southwest Georgia
Game 1: 1-6
Game 2: 2-9
Trinity Christian vs Gatewood
Game 1: 0-5
Game 2: 3-8