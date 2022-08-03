Georgia’s film and TV industry breaks new record

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday, August 1st, that it’s been a chart-topping year for the film and television industry in Georgia as productions spent $4.4 billion in the state during the fiscal year of 2022, breaking a new industry record.

The Georgia Film Office, a strategic office within the Georgia Department of Economic Development charged with marketing and promoting the industry in the state says that Georgia hosted 412 productions represented by 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Governor Kemp had this to say about the booming industry:

“In addition to providing production jobs that range across a variety of skills from accounting to carpentry to engineering and graphic design, productions are using local vendors, eating at Georgia restaurants, and staying in our hotels,” and, “We’re proud to be training more Georgians to be decision-makers in film and television production, keeping their talents in our state, and we look forward to this industry’s continued success in the Peach State!”

Movies filmed in Georgia claimed four of the top six spots for highest domestic-grossing movies: “Avengers: Endgame” (No. 2), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (3), “Black Panther” (5), and “Avengers: Infinity War” (6). And, streaming and limited series programming continue to choose Georgia, including Season Four of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,”, “Ozark,” HBO Max’s “The Staircase,” Disney+’s “Loki” and FX’s “Atlanta” among others, totaled 46 nominations for productions in the state.