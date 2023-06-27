Georgia woman dies after stepping on ant hill

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CNN/WSB) — The players of Mountain View High School’s baseball team stood side by side on Sunday, united in their support and remembrance of the mother of one of their own after a tragic incident. Cathy Weed, fondly remembered as a mother figure to everyone on the team, is being honored by the tight-knit community.

“Cathy always had a smile on her face, she was always just so cheerful, always cheering every boy on the team, not just her son,” said a fellow player, highlighting Weed’s unwavering dedication to the entire team.

Weed’s family suspects that a severe allergic reaction to fire ant bites may have played a role in her untimely passing over the weekend. According to relatives, she encountered fire ants at her Lawrenceville home on Saturday, shortly before her death. The official cause of death is currently under investigation by the medical examiner’s office.

“The first inclination was, what can we do to help? They’ve done so much for other people, they’ve treated other people the right way, always, you know, what can we do to help them and to take care of them,” expressed a concerned community member, emphasizing the overwhelming desire to support Weed’s grieving family.

Baseball coach Jason Johnson echoed this sentiment, stating that there was no hesitation among the team to rally around Weed’s 15-year-old rising sophomore son and shower him with love during this difficult time. “His mom was everything to him. And he was 100%, even more so to her,” said Johnson, underscoring the strong bond between mother and son.

In an inspiring display of unity, the Mountain View community has already raised over four thousand dollars to support Weed’s family. This outpouring of generosity is just the beginning of the ongoing efforts to honor the woman who meant so much to so many.

Sunday’s tribute, where the team stood together to pay their respects, will not be the last time Weed is remembered. “I know Cathy is happy that we’re still playing ball, and it was just a great, beautiful tribute to her,” expressed a community member, capturing the enduring impact of Weed’s spirit and legacy.

As the investigation into Weed’s tragic passing continues, the Mountain View High School baseball team and their supportive community remain determined to provide solace, support, and lasting memories of a beloved mother who touched the lives of all those around her.