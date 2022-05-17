Georgia students sue over blocked protest against rebel flag

ATLANTA (AP) — Several Black high school students suspended for trying to protest Confederate flag displays on campus are suing their school district.

Their civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday says the Floyd County school system northwest of Atlanta shows “deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity.”

School officials shut down their protest plans last fall.

Now the students allege an extensive pattern of racism and say school officials violated their rights to free speech and equal protection.

Superintendent Glenn White says the district disputes the allegations and will present the facts in court.

By JEFF AMY