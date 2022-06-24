Georgia State Patrol, GDOT share summer travel safety tips

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Georgia Department of Transportation is promoting safe driving with their slogan ‘Arrive Alive’.

Distracted driving, DUI’s, and reckless driving all factors that can lead to car accidents according to GDOT.

Corporal Josh Augusta with Georgia State Patrol in Dublin, says you should prepare multiple days before a long drive properly prepare, including bringing water and getting rest.

“Get your good night’s sleep before you travel a lot of times that’s where we have a lot of problems where they get fatigued they fall asleep especially when they’re trying to do longer travel down the road,” said Cpl. Augusta.

District 3 Communications Director for GDOT, Gina Snider, says wait for help if you’re ever in an accident.

“Please don’t ever get out of your vehicle just try to stay in your vehicle because we see a lot of injuries and fatalities and injuries when people get out of their vehicles and people are going that fast on our road ways,” said GDOT Communications Director Gina Snider.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Snider says non-essential lane closures will be suspended July 1 through July 5 to make travel easier.