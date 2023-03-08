Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff announces $4 million investment in Fort Valley State University’s agriculture programs

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced a new investment Tuesday of a little more than $4 million for Fort Valley State University’s agriculture programs to strengthen Georgia’s agriculture industry. The funds will be utilized to add a poultry science major and provide students with hands-on training and access to the latest technology and education.

“Without Georgia farmers helping me through the senate, I would not have been able to bring Republicans and Democrats together to get this done,” Sen. Ososff said. “Georgia farmers deserve the credit for its success.”

Sen. Ossoff hopes the new program will fulfill the poultry workforce of the next generation.