Georgia Secretary of State increases voting system security checks in Middle Georgia ahead of elections

With elections around the corner, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is ramping up security measures on voting systems across Middle Georgia to assure voters and local leaders the machines are secure and unhacked.

Raffensperger is conducting additional checks on voting systems to demonstrate their integrity.

“We’re actually going to do a test ballot just to verify that it’s still accurate and has not been hacked,” Raffensperger said.

The Secretary of State says these checks are not partisan and do not aim to target any specific party or candidate.

Of Georgia’s 159 counties, 69 have already completed these tests. Raffensperger plans to complete checks in all counties by the end of the year.