Georgia National Fair highlights history, craftsmanship through art exhibits

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — From creative expression and decorations, to products we use every day, the Georgia National Fair is highlighting the work of artists from across the state.

Every year, The Georgia National Fair hosts thousands of Arts and crafts exhibits from Georgia residents. This year, there are nearly eleven thousand entries on display, as well as crafting demonstrations and live competitions.

Director of Georgia Living, Sandy Kusuda, says whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, there’s something for everyone.

“We have painters, we have a sculptor the first part of the week. Right now we have quilters, we have the wool story,” said Kusuda.

If you visit Heritage Hall or the Miller-Murphy-Howard building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, you’ll see a wide variety of arts, crafts and collections, as well as artisans hard at work.

Paula Vester is one of those artisans. She presents the Wool Story, where she explains the uses of wool and the role it has played throughout history while she demonstrates how wool is spun into yarn.

“I think we forget our connection with the earth and the farms and how people got what we use every day,” Vester said.

Vester says wool is making a comeback because of its many uses. She explained that wool has been used for thousands of years to make products like clothes, rugs and tapestries.

“If you talk to a potter, they’re gonna tell you civilization was built on pottery,” said Vester. “You talk to a textile artist; civilization was built on textiles. So I believe that the history of humans can be seen in their textiles.”

Other work on display at the Georgia National Fair includes student artwork and photography, educational displays, quilting, flower shows, gemstone polishing and jewelry crafting, as well as live cooking competitions.

Kusuda says it’s important to highlight arts and crafts in the state to keep those skills alive.

“We’re trying to get people interested in those things,” she said. “Not only is it of historical value, but we want to keep people participating in those so we don’t lose those arts.”

You can find a full schedule of Georgia Living events by clicking here.